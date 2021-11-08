Men’s Premier Basketball League to hold in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangement to host the Men’s final 8 Premier League from November 11 to 18, 2021 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

It will be recalled that the National Premier Basketball Men’s League play-offs that took place at both Atlantic and Savannah Conferences held in Akure, Ondo State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja produced the final Top 8 teams that will compete at the Men’s final Premier League.

The teams are River Hooppers, Kwara Falcons, Lagos Islanders, Police Batons, Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls, Nigeria Customs and Benue Braves.

Teams are expected to arrive on November 11 and depart on November 18.

The winner of the top 8 teams premier league will represent Nigeria at the Basketball African League scheduled to hold later in the year.