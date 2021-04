The draw for the men’s football competition at this year’s Tokyo Olympics has been made.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tournament is scheduled to run from July 21 to August 7.

The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the knockout stages.

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

Korea Republic

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Cote d’Ivoire

Saudi Arabia.

Reuters/NAN.