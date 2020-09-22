A former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said husbands should not concern themselves with how much money their wives make.

The self-proclaimed tormentor of President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his Instagram page to advice husbands on why they should not depend or make plans for their spouse’s money.

He wrote: “Dear husband, Your money is meant for you, your wife and your children to spend.

“But your wife’s money is not meant for you to spend.

“Don’t even think of it. Don’t make plans for it.

“Pretend it doesn’t even exists. Never eye her money.

“Leave it for her and the children. Make your own!

“Men who put their eyes on their wives monies hardly progress.

“It is against nature and good judgment. Yes, two shall become one.

“But you are the head of the family.

“A head is designed to carry weight, and not just to Lord it about.

“Carry the weight!”