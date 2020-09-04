Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate and show host, Uriel Oputa, needs no introduction as she is known for her sultry dress sense and her famous figure.

In this interview with The Eagle Online, Oputa said her food business has been taking her time lately.

She said: “I am currently working on something that has to do with food.

“It is an online project called U’s Kitchen.”

Though many thought she would follow the footsteps of other Big Brother housemates who have gone into Nollywood and modelling, Oputa said: “I don’t have plans of becoming an actress.

“And a lot of people have advised me to become an actress, but I don’t think going into the movie industry is something I want to do.”

Oputa, who co-hosted a dating show: “Hello Mr Right, Nigeria,” alongside comedian and entertainer, Emma Oh Ma God, said she never thought she would be good at presenting in front of a live audience.

She said: “It was amazing.

“I didn’t really think I would be good at presenting in front of a live audience, which is totally different from presenting in front of a camera.

“Because as a host you have to carry your audience along and make sure they are having a really nice time.

“It was challenging because sometimes as a person, you may come on set with personal issues, but still have to put it all behind you and just be the cheerful person your audience wants to see.

“Though it was challenging, I learnt a lot about myself and I know for sure that I am a good host.”

On how she feels when men make unwanted advances towards her, Oputa said: “I get that a lot.

“I have had people offer me ridiculous amount of money to date them.

“I was raised in the United Kingdom and with that kind of mentality, I will have to like you before I date you.

“So, I always turn down their offers.”

On when she intends getting married, Oputa said, “Well, I pray that next year, I meet someone whom I love.

“Because I dated someone for five years who ended up cheating on me with a close friend.

“I think that when I meet ‘The One’’I would know because I have spent so much time getting to know about me and be comfortable with who I am.

“AIso, I am celibate.”

Speaking on how she handles the distraction that comes with being single, she said: “Flirty compliments don’t move me because growing up/

“I was told several times by my mother and loved ones that I am a beautiful girl.

“So, I already know who I am and that’s why their comments don’t affect me.

“Also, someone recently offered me an all expensed paid trip to Thailand, but I didn’t accept because to me it doesn’t make any sense.”

As a parting shot, Oputa said in the coming year, she will be hosting a lot of shows.

She said: “I will definitely host more shows and I am currently in talks with a television station who wants to bring me on board because they find my life interesting.”