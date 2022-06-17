Men can only offer women money and nothing else — Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has said that there is nothing a woman can benefit from a man other than money.

Okoro spoke in a lengthy post on social media, arguing that a man without money will only drain a woman with sex.

She argued: “If a man does not give you money, what will he be doing with you? Absolutely nothing! He will just be draining you with sex and wasting your time.

“Men stay where they invest their money. There is nothing like a stingy man.

“If a man doesn’t want to give you money, it simply means he does not love you and he’s giving to another woman.

“And when a man is not giving you money, he’s only going to be wasting your time. Because there is nothing else a man can give a woman apart from money.

“Men are providers. That’s how God has built them. Provision is a sense of responsibility for men. In fact, it gives a man a sense of happiness and excitement to provide for his woman.

“Love comes with giving. So if your man is stingy to you, it simply means he does not love you.”