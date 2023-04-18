Members sack Edo FA Chairman, asked to hand over

The Board of the Edo State Football Association on Monday passed a vote-of-no-confidence on its Chairman, Roland Abu, for alleged inability to render financial reports, among other issues.

It has also gone on in a letter addressed to the General Secretary on Monday to notify the Nigeria Football Federation.

It accused the chairman of autocracy and unilaterally “running the Edo FA as if it’s a personal business”.

The board cited other irregularities such as poor handling and poor conduct of football matters as reasons for Abu’s ouster.

The letter was signed by the board’s Vice-Chairman, Aghedo Moses, and six other members.

The board advised Abu to “hand over all Edo State FA property belonging to his office and less indebtedness to the Vice-Chairman, with immediate effect.”

The letter, titled: “Vote of no confidence,” reads: “We, Edo State Football Association Board respectfully write to refer and draw your attention to the above-mentioned subject and to inform you of some burning issues in Edo State Football Association.

“This relates to lack of no confidence in the current Edo FA Chairman Roland Abu due to the following reasons:

“Taking autocratic decisions without due process, running Edo FA as if it’s his personal enterprise.

“Since his inception as the Chairman Edo State Football Association three years ago, he has not been able to render financial reports to his Board members even when the Board insisted.

“Irregularities, poor handling and poor conduct of football competitions are series of uprising petitions, raised by clubs, contestants, and stakeholders as a result of his poor performances, high-handedness in handling football matters in the state.

“Arising from the above points raised against the current chairman, ….. and for peace to be maintained, the Edo State Football Association Board Members resolved and passed a vote of no confidence on him as Chairman, Edo State FA.”

All efforts to get Abu’s reaction to the development failed to yield any positive result.