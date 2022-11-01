Member of Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi State

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the reported killing of a member of the Ebebeagu security outfit in the State.

Ebubeagu, meaning fear of a lion in Igbo, is fashioned after the South West security outfit, Amotekun, launched in 2021.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman of the Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria that they were aware of the killing, but are yet to get the full details of the incident.

Friday Nnanna, Ebebeagu Commander in the state, also confirmed the killing of the personnel.

According to Nnana: “It happened on Sunday night at about 11:45pm.

“On Sunday, somebody called me that some hoodlums were disturbing people in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

“So, I had to call our people in the area because that Ugwulangwu is under Ohaozara.

“Well, the body of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary and investigation is ongoing.”