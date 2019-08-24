Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday released a video over the nullification of his election as the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye had earlier said he was not perturbed by the development, adding that the Supreme Court will vindicate him.

Melaye, who is also seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party to stand for the governorship election in the state, said: “The judgement is full of importation of information that are alien to the case.

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the path of justice.

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”