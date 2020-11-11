The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said he foresees a divorce between the President of the United States Of America, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump.

This is coming after his prophecy on Trump’s loss to the Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, came to pass.

Primate Ayodele also said Donald Trump will face serious legal issues after leaving government, which is one of the reasons he is yet to accept defeat.

He said on Wednesday: “I foresee a Divorce between US President, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump.

“Donald Trump will face some legal challenges that will disgrace him when he leaves government.

“This is why He is yet to accept defeat.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele is one of the most celebrated prophets in Africa due to the exactness and accurate fulfilment of his prophecies about issues that affect the world.

Some of his notable prophecies that have come to pass included the coming of Coronavirus, outcome of Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, outcome of the presidential election in Guinea, death of prominent Nigerians due to COVID-19, and emergence of Biden as the president-elect of the US.

He is also celebrated for his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning to all Nations,” which he has been publishing since 1994.

It always contains prophecies about all nations, individuals and organisations.