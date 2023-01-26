Meeting with PDP: Traditional rulers locked out of Secretariat

Traditional rulers in Calabar Municipality of Cross River State on Wednesday protested the locking of their Secretariat located within the precinct of the local government area.

The Paramount Ruler of the Municipality, HRM Eta Eteta, addressed newsmen in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Eteta said no reason was given for the lock up.

The traditional head of Calabar Municipality said the clan heads of the council area were to meet with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party when they discovered that their place of meetings was looked up.

According to him: “We had received a notice from the PDP governorship candidate that he will meet with us by 2pm in our Secretariat, which is usually where we hold all our functions and activities.

“As you can see yourself, the Secretariat is locked up and the Chairman didn’t tell us why and you can see soldiers everywhere also.”

Meanwhile, the council chairman did not pick calls placed to him for reaction, but a competent source in the council said the authorities gave an instruction that the Secretariat should be locked up.

The source said: “They also gave a directive that no meeting of whatever kind should take place in the Secretariat.

“I am working based on directive.”

Asked if there was any issue with the Secretariat, he said: “There is no issue here.

“The traditional rulers met here this month of January.”

NAN reports that the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, has been campaigning round the 18 local government areas of the state.

He was to conclude tour of the council areas with campaign in Calabar South and Calabar Municipality on Wednesday.

In his campaign to the council areas, he meets with the traditional rulers of each council and holds stakeholders meeting before the rally in the area.