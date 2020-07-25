Highly placed sources in the camp of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, have attributed two stories making the rounds on the political future of the state’s number two man to the State Government.

The sources spoke in reaction to the social media rumours that Ajayi was planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and that he was already in discussion with a founding member of Zenith Labour Party and former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

According to the sources, the insinuations in some quarters that the Deputy Governor was on his way out of the PDP was a scheme of the state government.

One of them said: “The falsehood being peddled by the State Government is to portray Hon. Ajayi as a man seeking power at all cost.

“It must be known that the Deputy Governor has congratulated the winner of the PDP governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), and wished him success in the forthcoming governorship election, which will hold on October 10, 2020.”

The source said Jegade had on Friday visited Ajayi in his residence at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital, in order to forge common front for the forthcoming election, adding: “Both of them see Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as common enemy that must be ousted.

“Leaders of the party, including Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Dr. Tayo Dairo and others, have set up reconciliation committee and pleaded with Hon. Ajayi to join hands with Jegede in order to win the election.

“The truth is that in all these discussions, there was no discussion on who would be the running mate of Jegede in the governorship election.

“It centred on reconciliation ahead of the election.”

On Ajayi having met with Mimiko, one of the sources reacted: “Also, the issue of defection to Zenith Labour Party has not crossed the mind of the Deputy Governor as being insinuated by the state information machinery, led by Mr. Donald Ojogo.

“The only time the Deputy Governor met with Olusegun Mimiko, the leader of ZLP, was before the governorship primary, as he wanted him to swing his followers in the PDP for him.

“Since the primary election, Ajayi has not met with Mimiko and has no plan to join ZLP as being sponsored by the state government.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Babatope Okeowo, said he does not have permission from his boss to speak on his next political move.

Okeowo said Ajayi would address his supporters after due consultation with relevant stakeholders.