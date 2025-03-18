Meet Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, appointed administrator of Rivers State

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, born on September 27, 1960, in Nko, Cross River State, Nigeria, is a distinguished Nigerian naval officer and diplomat.

He served as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy from July 2015 until his retirement in January 2021.

In recognition of his outstanding service, he was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana in 2021.

On the 18th of March 2025, he was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the administrator of Rivers State.

Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: Educational Background and Naval Training

Ibas began his early education at Nko Primary School before completing it at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar, in 1971. He proceeded to Hope Waddell Training Institute (1972-1976) and later attended the School of Basic Studies, Ogoja (1977-1979).

His naval journey commenced at the Nigerian Defence Academy on June 20, 1979, as part of the 26th Regular Course, leading to his commission as a sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983.

His commitment to professional development saw him undergo extensive military training.

Distinguished Naval Career of Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas held numerous key positions in the Nigerian Navy. As a midshipman, he served aboard NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu.

After commissioning as a sub-lieutenant, he was a watchkeeping officer on NNS Ayam and NNS Ekpe. Between 1993 and 1996, he became the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun, and NNS Ambe.

He later commanded the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School (1997–1998) and Forward Operating Base Ibaka (1998–2000). Excelling in the Senior Staff Course, he was appointed as a directing staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (2000–2002) and later served as Director, Maritime Warfare (2009–2010) and Deputy Commandant (2014).

Ibas was the naval provost marshal (2003–2004) and principal staff officer to the Chief of Naval Staff (2004–2005). He served as command operations officer, Western Naval Command (2006) and commander of the Naval Air Base, Ojo (2006–2009). He later became chief staff officer, Naval Training Command (2010–2011), chief of administration, Naval Headquarters (2011–2012), and Navy Secretary (2012–2013).

He commanded the Western Naval Command (2013–2014) before being appointed chief of logistics (2014) and GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings (2014). On 13 July 2015, he became the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff.

Diplomatic Role and National Service

Upon retirement from active naval service, Ibas transitioned into diplomacy, serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana from 2021. His appointment underscored his vast experience in security, strategic relations, and international diplomacy.

Personal Life and Interests

Vice Admiral Ibas is married to Barrister Theresa Ibas, and they are blessed with children. Beyond his professional engagements, he enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and playing golf.

