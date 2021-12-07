Meet the owner of Dowen College, who is school’s Chairman

The owner of Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State is Dr. Olumide Phillips.

His came into limelight following the death in the school of Sylvester Omoroni, who was attacked by six of his seniors.

Phillips, Chairman, Board of Governors, Dowen College, Lagos, was born on July 28, 1945.

He attended Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos (1959-1963).

He studied for his Higher School certificate: Physics, Chemistry and Pure and Applied Mathematics, which he passed brilliantly at Igbobi College, Lagos.

He started his Engineering career as an apprentice with BP Oil Nigeria for 20 months before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in September 1967 to study Mechanical Engineering.

Phillips was a Mobil Scholar at the Ahmadu Bello University, where he graduated with a B.Sc Hons in 1970 in Mechanical Engineering.

Dr. Phillips joined Dunlop Nigeria in Ikeja, Lagos State, where he served for six months before joining Gulf Oil Nigeria as a Petroleum Engineer in January 1971.

At Gulf Oil, he was exposed to all areas of Petroleum Engineering practices, including Reservoir Engineering, Production Engineering, Drilling and Well Sites Engineering and Geological and Geophysical Subsurface Studies.

Phillips started in January 1973 at Pennsylvania State University, USA his Post Graduate Studies in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.

He obtained his Masters Degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering in August 1974.

He was the first recipient of a dual title Ph.D in both Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and Operations Research in May 1976.

His areas of study included Reservoir Modeling and Simulation, Geological Modeling, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Thermal Recovery, Complex Linear Flow Models, three-dimensional three-phase flow in subsurface porous media and in pipes, Petroleum Compositional Simulation, Queuing Models, Optimization techniques, linear and complex flow models and Mathematical Programming.

Dr. Phillips worked as both research and teaching assistant during his post graduate program and was a consultant on many advanced projects.

He is the father of Lami, a popular Nigerian female artiste.