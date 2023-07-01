Meet the new Ogun police commissioner

The new Commissioner of Police for Ogun State is Alamutu Abiodun.

He is one of the eight newly promoted CPs by the Police Service Commission and deployed to states.

According to a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer,SP Omolola Odutola, CP Alamutu is the 36th Commissioner of Police to work in the state and he takes over from AIG Olarenwaju Oladimeji.

He was appointed into the prestigious Nigeria Police Force on the 18th of May 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course three at the Nigeria Police Academy Kaduna between 1992 and 1994.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lagos State University.

He proceeded to Gwoza Maiduguri in 1993 for Police Mobile Force, Anti riot and Tactical maneuvering training. Later that year he participated in the Citizenship and Leadership Course in Jos. In 1995 he was in Lagos State for Executive traffic management Course.

He has attended several development courses as stipulated by the Nigeria Police and they include,

1.Unit Commanders Course Gwoza, Maiduguri 1996

2.Unit Commanders Seminars Gwoza, Maiduguri 1998

3. Deputy Commanders Course Gwoza, Maiduguri 2000

4.Commanders Seminar Gwoza Maiduguri 2003

5.Intermediate Command Course Jos 2006

6. Conflict and Peace Resolution Course Accra, Ghana 2012

7. Integrated Peace Support Operation Course Amison Base Camp, Mogadishu, Somalia 2012

8. Human Right Course Amison Base Camp, Mogadishu, Somalia 2012

9. United Nations Humanitarian Civil – Military Coordination Course (UN-CMCOORD), Kenya 2013

10. Disarmament Demobilisation and Reintegration Course, Nairobi, Kenya 2013

11. Security Sector Reform Course (KAIPTC) Ghana 2013

12. Senior Command Course, Jos 2018

The Commissioner of Police Ogun State Command is presently an active member of the International Association of Chief of Police, USA.

Since his appointment in 1992 into the Nigeria Police Force he has served in most of the States even in the toughest terrain as a seasoned officer of repute, he has exhibited bravery on his job where he garnered both administrative and operational experiences over the years.

1. He was the officer in Charge of Okuta Police Post in Kwara Police Command between 1994 – 1996.

2. Unit Commander Police Mobile Force 2 Squadron Keffi Lagos State 1996- 2000

3. Deputy Commander Police Mobile Force 26 Squadron Uyo Akwa Ibom State 2000-2002

4. Commander Police Mobile Force 26 Squadron Akwa Ibom State 2002-2005

5. Divisional Police Officer Ajuwon Division Ogun State Police Command 2005- 2006

6. Divisional Police Officer Isara Division, Ogun State Police Command 2006-2007

7. Deputy Commander Gateway Response Squad Ogun State Police Command 2007-2009

8. Commander Gateway Response Squad Ogun State Police Command 2009-2011

9. Staff Officer Ekiti State Police Command 2011-2012

10. Divisional Police Officer, Iworoko Division Ekiti State Police Command 2012

11. Commander FPU to Somalia 2012-2013

12. Contingent Commander IPO to Somalia 2013 – 2014

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operation Zone 2 Lagos State December 2014 to March 2015

13. Area Commander Metro Abuja FCT Police Command March 2015 to March 2017

14. Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Railway Lagos March 2017 to August 2017

15. Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Lagos State Police Command August 2017 – 2018

16. Commander Police Mobile Force Squadron 18 Owerri Imo State Police Command 2018 – 2019

17. Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Administration and Finance Ogun State Command 2019, a position he held till his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police and his Posting to Commissioner of Police Ogun State Command on the 30th June 2023.

CP Alamutu enjoys globetrotting when he is on leave, he is an encyclopedia, vast on a series of topical issues and relaxes with family and friends, he plays table tennis superbly and he is athletic.