Meet slain Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem + Photos

The news about the painful death of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, hit social media and went viral early hours of Monday.

Here are some facts about the late Lawyer.

Raheem, a Christian, had May 29 as her birth date. She was married to Gbenga Raheem and blessed with children. She had her secondary school education in Holy Child College in Ikoyi, Lagos State. She attended Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun State and studied at the Nigerian Law School, Enugu State, South East Nigeria. She was a property lawyer and a member of the Nigeria Bar Association, Lagos chapter. Raheem was an award-winning realtor, a real estate consultant, business coach and developer. She was the Chief Executive Officer of Croston Homes and Co-founder City Building, a real estate and property development company.

Late Raheem was shot Sunday, Christmas Day, after a policeman, identified as ASP Drambi Vandi, shot at her car in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Reports said she, her sister, and four children were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the cop tried to stop them.

Raheem was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.

The bullet was said to have hit her and she was immediately rushed to a hospital afterwards, where she was confirmed dead.

Source: The Punch.






