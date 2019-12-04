The Federal Airport Authority Nigeria recently introduced and installed the Liquid Explosive Detection System at the international airports in Nigeria, the first of its type in Africa, as part of measures to enhance the airport security.

This, of course, was in line with the Presidential directive on the ease of doing business in the country.

With the state-of-the-art liquid Explosive Detection System installed in the nation’s major international airports like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, Nigeria has for once set a major record amidst the disturbing despair that seemed to be enveloping governance and leadership at this critical time.

Curiously, this feat would not have been possible without a certain Nigerian – an upwardly mobile young man – who is excited by the fact that he’s made a critical mark in the collective desire to realise the Nigerian dream.

His name is Emmanuel Egboh, the CEO of Advonics Services Nigeria Limited, a going concern that’s been in operation since 2003 with core area being security and safety.

Egboh described the detectors as high technology manometer that could identify liquid concealed explosives through millimetre wave technology.

Not only was he excited for being a part of this major feat, he was utterly proud there was something the whole of Africa can actually trail behind the country for.

The young man, who hails from Delta State, contended that the country shoulders a huge responsibility of showcasing the success of the initiative, because soon, the whole of Africa would follow suit and embrace the technology.

While eulogising the Federal Government for genuinely committing to the security of lives and properties of travellers, he also commended the FAAN leadership for its steadfast support to make this happen as well as its continuous hard work in the aviation infrastructural development.

The Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, acknowledged the importance of this initiative, when he said recently that the detectors that were installed, tested and commissioned within his first 100 days in office would contribute to the nation’s ease of doing business.

He also added that the effect of the high security checks would reduce long queues at the airports across the country, especially for travelers on the international route.

Sirika said: “As we well know the airports are currently undergoing upgrades in phases, which we are implementing to meet up with international standards and satisfy the cravings of Nigerians.

“The essence of deploying these new facilities is to ensure maximum security at our airports checks and control and to curb long waits clearance on liquid gels, medications and much more.”

The Minister added that the new detectors would improve the security measures at airports, and effectively combat terrorism as well as protect lives and property.

Sirika also hinted that the Federal Government had trained its security personnel on how to manage the hi-tech gadgets at each airport, stressing that the aviation sector would ensure the security of immigrants and work in tandem with the president’s directive on the “Ease of Doing Business” in the country.

On his part, the MD of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yagudu, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his kind gesture in supporting the aviation sector with such laudable project that would benefit all Nigerians.