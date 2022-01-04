Meet Lagos taxi driver who returned passenger’s laptop

A Lagos State taxi driver, Mathew Okotie, has recorded an uncommon feat, which exceptional Nigerians are noted for, when he returned a laptop forgotten in his vehicle by a passenger.

The driver, identified to be from Isoko North Local Government of Delta State, performed the act of honesty on Sunday.

This was when he picked a passenger, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, from Babatunde Raji Fashola railway terminus in Agege to Ikeja, both in Lagos State.

The passenger, who is the Founder of Penpushing Media, was on official duty and on arrival at the railway terminus, negotiated with the commercial driver to convey him to his hotel, located within the Government Reservation Area, Ikeja.

On arrival at the destination, a staff of the hotel helped in packing Kayode-Adedeji’s luggage into the hotel reception, but left the bag, containing laptop and other valuables, inside the car.

Okotie, unknowingly, drove off with the luggage.

While he was checking into his room, the Publisher discovered the missing bag, but unfortunately had no contact of the commercial driver.

However, to the amazement of the Publisher cum journalist and hotel staff, about 40 minutes after he had lost hope on getting back his bag, the Okotie drove into the hotel premises to return the luggage.

The driver, in an interview, explained that he discovered the laptop on the back seat of his car when he stopped over at a restaurant to eat, adding that at that point, he abandoned the food and resolved to return the luggage to the owner.

Okotie, who said he has been a resident of Lagos for years, disclosed that he was a former driver with the Nigerian Air Force, adding that he also worked as driver with Vise Product Nigeria Limited, a privately-owned company, and was attached to the Managing Director of the organisation.

The father of five, two of them university graduates, explained that he left both government and private work because of peanut being paid as salary and through hire purchase, got his first Passat car to start commercial vehicle business.

The 62-year-old taxi driver said he took the decision of engaging in a private business as it is a better means of catering well for his family, particularly his children, who he said are all doing well.

Okotie said: “I have been living in Lagos for years.

“I am from Isoko North Local Government of Delta State.

|I have worked as driver with Nigerian Air Force and thereafter I worked with Vise Product Nigeria Limited as a driver attached to the Managing Director.

“And later, I embarked on private taxi business, which started over 20 years ago.

“I started with Passat I bought and registered with Ikeja Central Taxi Park.

“The current cab I am using is on hire purchase.

“I left government job because of meagre salary to enable me work hard and take good care of my family.

“I have no regret since I started the taxi job.”

The driver, popularly called Ibadan, who can be reached on 08062434234, believes that contentment has been the secret of his happiness, adding that he is always determined to correct the bad notion that commercial drivers are not responsible, hence his resolve to remain distinct in conduct and character.