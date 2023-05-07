Meet Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Rep aspiring to be Speaker

The lawmaker’s constitutionally-vested duties are lawmaking for peace, order and good governance, establishing the budget of the government, representation, oversight, passing laws, confirming executive appointments, investigating infractions by the executive, addressing constituents’ grievances among others.

Yusuf Gagdi is the lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke constituency in the 9th National Assembly.

His rise to prominence affirms the truism that hardwork, diligence and a commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden will take a politician to the top.

Though a first term lawmaker in the House of Representatives, his achievements already dwarf those of his colleagues who have been privileged to do four terms in the national assembly!

Gagdi set a record as the first first-term federal lawmaker to have six self-sponsored bills accented to by the President. Two of the bills are for federal universities. The seventh bill awaits accent.

DETAILS OF THE BILLS

1. A bill for the establishment of the Federal University, Pankshin, Plateau state.

2. A bill for the establishment of Admiralty University, Edosa, Delta State.

As the Chairman, House f Representatives Committee on the Navy he established this university for the Navy to improve its capacity.

3. A bill for the repeal and re-enactment of the Police Act. The Nigerian Police Act had been in existence since 1947 ( during the colonial era).

President Buhari accented to this bill on the 16th of September 2020. This new Police Act addresses the flaws in the old Act:

1. The old practice of arresting the wives of crime suspects has been outlawed. A relative of the crime suspect shall not be arrested until the suspect himself is found.

2. Women now have equal rights as men in the new Police Act, and can even rise to become the inspector-general.

3. The new Police Act has given power to communities, having recognized Community Policing. Paramount traditional rulers will co-chair the community policing committee with the commissioner of Police. This is cascaded down to senatorial and federal constituency levels.

4. A bill for the establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency. It shall relate with the ports authority to give nautical information about activities on our waterways. The new agency shall be headed by Hydrographer- General of the nation, who shall be a naval General.

5. A bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendan, Plateau state.

6. A bill for the establishment of Federal College of Education, Dengi- Kanam, Plateau state.

7. A bill for the establishment of a Maritime Security Trust Fund for the Navy. This will enable the Navy to acquire modern platforms to boost its capacity to combat piracy, oil theft, vandalism and other maritime-related crimes. Given that the Nigerian waterways constitute a cash cow the importance of this bill cannot be over emphasised.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

1. Hon Yusuf Gyadi has built 24 palaces and befitting offices for traditional rulers and secretaries to the traditional councils at a cost of over N100m each.

2. He has built 28 units of classroom blocks in 28 locations in his federal constituency.

3. He has built 14 modern primary health care units.

4. He has built three befitting police posts in his constituency.

5. He has built six townhalls and skill acquisition centres in his constituency.

6. He has constructed 23 roads across Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam, including township roads in the three local government areas.

7. He has provided 2100 units of solar street lights across the constituency.

8. He has drilled 264 boreholes (hand pump and motorized) across the constituency with the boreholes present in almost all polling units in the constituency.

9. Apart from boreholes he has done 8 culverts and bridges , and constructed two secretariats for the community development associations in the constituency.

SCHOOL FEES AND PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT

1. Hon. Gagdi has paid NECO, JAMB, WAEC fees for all SS3 students of his constituency amounting to N3324million.

2. He procured Hilux vans for three local police divisions in his constituency.

3. He provided 1618 motorcycles, 80 tricycles and 118 cars so far, to empower young people in his constituency.

4. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Hon. Gagdi supported the downtrodden with about N36m, in addition to the distribution of food items worth about N54m to his constituents.

5. Last December he shared 14 trailers of rice to the three Local Governments in his constituency and 77 cows to christians and Muslim in the communities that make up the constituency. He also donated cars to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Jammatul Nasril Islam across the constituency.

POPULARITY

Hon Yusuf Gagdi is very popular with both Christian and Muslims, thanks to his fair-minded nature. He does not discriminate against any religion. His constituency is 70 percent Muslim, yet because of his generous and detribalised nature clerics across religious divides preach that their adherents should vote for him, as he is the sort of person Nigeria needs at the helm of affairs.

* In addition to his impressive six bills that got Presidential accent, he brought 18 motions on the floor of the house of Representatives, largely security-related.

In the course of his oversight functions as chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Navy, he visited all naval formations in the country three times. This was meant to put them on their toes, ensure discipline in the service and ensure that the rights of junior officers and men were not trampled upon. A lot of what he achieved above were done using his personal resources.

As a former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, he is tested, trusted and highly favoured by age.

In a season in which young people are disillusioned with the ruling class, as a young man Hon. Gagdi knows the problems confronting the youths in the country, he’ll certainly be the bridge between the young and the old in bringing about meaningful growth and development in our country.

Ladies And gentlemen I present to you Right Honourable YUSUF ADAMU GAGDI, the 41-year old aspirant to the position of House of Representatives Speaker.

. Being the profile of Hon. Gagdi read at his declaration for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on Saturday in Abuja.