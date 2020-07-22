A new Commissioner of Police has been posted to Ogun State Police Command. He is Edward Awolowo Ajogun.

A graduate of Political Science, Second Class Upper, from the University of Ibadan, the new CP joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988 and has worked in various capacities across the length and breadth of the country.

He started his police career in the old Bendel State as second-in-command Police Public Relations Officer between 1990 and 1991.

Thereafter, he was appointed pioneer Police Public Relations Officer of the newly created Delta State Police Command from 1991 to 1993.

He was Director of Operations, Task Force on Telecommunications and Postal Offences, 1996 to 1998.

The new CP also worked as a Detective in X-Squad, the anti-corruption section of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon Close, Lagos.

He was at various times Sectional Head at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi as well as SCIID, Panti, Lagos, and later became pioneer Head, Anti-Vice Squad, Lagos State Police Headquarters, Ikeja.

He had also served as DPO, Elere and Ebute Ero, both in Lagos.

CP Ajogun was also Personal Assistant to former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and briefly as Principal Staff officer, Lagos Annex to former IGP Solomon Arase.

He has also served as Area Commander Bauchi, Akure and Ikeja at various times.

In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted to Rivers State as DC Operations, from where, after a very short stint, he was transferred to Ondo State as DC Operations.

He was subsequently posted to Akwa Ibom State as DC State CID and from there to Ekiti State Police Command, also as DC State CID.

Ajogun had also worked as DC Operations in Ogun State, from where he was promoted to the elite rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Police Medical Services, Falomo, Lagos as CP Administration.

It was from there he was returned to Ogun State as the new Commissioner of Police.

The new police helmsman has attended courses within and outside Nigeria, among which are Public Relations Development Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; Advanced Detective Course at Police Staff College, Jos; United Nations Civilian Police Senior Management Seminar, New Delhi, India; International Arms Trafficking course, Gaborne, Botswana; Intermediate Command Course, where he emerged as the best graduating officer of the course and Senior Management (Strategic Command and Leadership Course Command) course, both at the Staff College, Jos.

The new CP also has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Lagos State University and LL.B ( Hons.) from the National Open University Nigeria.

Within police circles, the new CP is known to be a very brilliant officer, a good detective and hardworking officer of high integrity.

He is a member of International Association of Police Chiefs and Nigerian Institute of Management.

He is happily married and blessed with wonderful children.