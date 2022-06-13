Medvedev leads ATP rankings again, can sustain it in spite of Wimbledon ban

Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the men’s tennis world rankings on Monday.

He should increase his lead after Wimbledon, in spite of his being a Russian and not allowed to play there.

Medvedev, a runner-up Sunday at the Dutch tournament in Rosmalen, dethroned Novak Djokovic.

He now leads the way in the latest ATP list ahead of German Alexander Zverev and Serbia’s Djokovic.

It is the first time since 2003 that none of the big four – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray – are among the top two in the rankings.

Wimbledon starts in a fortnight and no ranking points will be available there for men and women.

This because the ATP and women’s WTA protest the tournament’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus, in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These players can compete as neutrals at other tournaments.

As a result, Djokovic will lose all points from his 2021 Wimbledon title, even if he wins again, in the post-Wimbledon rankings based on results from the last 52 weeks.

Medvedev and Zverev, who also would not be in London due to injury, will lose less points because they went out in the fourth round last year.

Medevdev first held the number one spot briefly in February.

