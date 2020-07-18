Since the onset of the pandemic, I have engaged the readers in a couple of subjects aimed at making life meaningful on the earthly field and I started with Science and Philosophy. Going forward on that, I took on Religion and Mysticism and tried to explain their primary aim, which is to unite us with our Creator.

All along, I made my objective very unambiguous that I am not out to knock or promote any religion or sect over the other. My purpose is to challenge anyone to shake me off my illusions and parri-pasu goad the readers to, on their own, seek true understanding in whatever they have embraced.

I have continually resisted the ego of placing myself on any elevated pedestal of better knowledge that could make one seem authoritative on all the issues postulated, as I will always insist all human beings are looking at the world with coloured glasses, although some may be using blurred glasses, while some other clearer ones.

It is in this respect I have made it plain that every adult has the capacity to reason and decide what suits him/her in this world. No one is endowed to live our lives for us. Not even our children. We cannot live their lives for them. It is therefore considered inappropriate to think we should impose our will on our children or on anyone for that matter. Regarding our parental duties to our children, we are to guide them along what we consider as the right path at the initial period of their lives, but when they have grown into adulthood, it becomes their call.

I recall I rounded up on religion that nothing is wrong with any of them, not even with their practitioners, viz: Bishop, Reverend, Pastors,Imam and whatever we choose to call them. If anything, we should, as Jesus taught, sort out the beam in our eyes before looking at the mote in the eyes of our religious leaders and indeed in anyone’s eyes.

In doing so, we may need to ask ourselves some tough questions such as;

Have we been gullible?

If the purpose of religion is to rise above the mind, are we not following those who are also veritable victims of the mind?

Does my religion teach me how to access the Word of God resonating ceaselessly in me or merely talk about it?

Has my religion been reduced to a platform for social interactions and celebrations?

Does my religion use every opportunity to extort the followers for one donation or the other?

Is the donation or tithe to my religion made a compulsion and I’m not made to freely give as laid down by Jesus?

If the answer to any of the above poser is in the affirmative, we need not blame anyone for our susceptibility.

Similarly, on the issue of Mysticism or Spirituality, the Negative Power is counterfeiting everything the Lord has created. As we have false Prophets, Fake Pastors, there also exits thousands and one fake Gurus, Mahatma, Maharaji, Saints and all that.

By their fruits we shall surely know them. For instance, the word Guru is an India word for Hindus Leading Light or Spiritual Teacher. Mahatma is used for a Sage, such as Mahatma Gandhi. Maharaji is a Sanskrit word, which denotes a great King. It goes without saying that any non Indian, particularly a Nigerian, laying claim to any of these names must have something up his sleeve.

Furthermore, when Saint is mentioned, the ordinary mind will naturally feel one is referencing someone that has been canonised by the Roman Catholic Church. Saint in the real sense is ascribed to the Adepts who have attained the highest spiritual stage and have become one with the Lord. It is actually the English word for a true Guru.

The good news is that the capacity to merge our souls’ consciousness into the Oversoul is not an exclusive preserve of the Saints. It is available to all beings and it is the summum bonum of all religions, mysticism. Indeed the purpose of it all.

The essence of Mysticism is MEDITATION. In fact whosoever that is not meditating might be deemed not to be living, perhaps merely surviving. It is by meditation that we are laying our treasures where they matter in heaven. It is where thieves do not break through not moth corrupt.

Meditation serves so many purposes and the advantages of it are legion. It is an anti-stress, a sleep aid, an aid to clear thinking, objectivity and ultimately the transcendent type of meditation, which is the cessation of mind’s activities. It nites us with the Creator. This bears perfect concurrence with the spiritual gem that is written in the Bible to wit:

“Be Still And Know That I am God.”

Albeit, Meditation is not a walk in the park or like taking tea at Auntie’s house. We need some basic understanding to be able to tie the hands of the gatekeeper of this world and get pass this power whose job is to ensure the perpetuation of the human race.

Because we don’t seem to have enough time as we did during the pandemic lockdown, I will be reducing the size of this column and perhaps coming up fortnightly henceforth. In this regard, I intend commencing with the basic understanding that we require for harmonious life, being the true worship of God and a precondition for the worship of God in Spirit.

To be continued.

. Aare Oyefeso is a philosopher and businessman based in Lagos.