Medical Vacation: Gov. Akeredolu transmits power to Deputy, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has transmitted power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu’s action followed the need for him to embark on another medical vacation in Germany.

This came barely four months after he returned to the country and stayed in his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday, disclosed that Akeredolu would return to the European country as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Olatunde said Akeredolu would be going back on Wednesday, adding that he had written a letter to the State House of Assembly in this regard.

The statement reads in part: “During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

Also Read:

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”