Medical practitioner urges incoming government to abolish sex hawking in Enugu

A Medical practitioner with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, Dr. Eric Odo, has urged the incoming administration in the State to abolish sex hawking.

Odo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu Monday, saying that the eradication of sex hawking would help to curtail the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases in the state.

He explained that the incoming administration should equally strengthen the primary health care through staffing (Doctors, Nurses and auxiliaries).

He, however, hinted that the provision of ambulances, availability of essential drugs and Provision of one theater per health center for minor surgery cases would ease the suffering of the masses.

Odo said, on secondary health care, up grading of employment of Consultants, appropriate Staffing and equipping the theater to standard was what all medical practitioner had been yearning for, including upgrading and equipping to standard of one medical laboratory in each local government and all the secondary health care facility.

He said doctors would want “the establishment of Functional diagnostic center with MRI and PET Scan in Enugu, full incorporation of mental health and oral health into Primary health and the establishment of task force on drug monitoring against illicit drug trafficking.”