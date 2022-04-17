Medical group commends lawmaker for his legislative prowess 

Members of the Association of Medical Doctors from Gombi and Hong Local Government Areas of Adamawa State have hailed Yusuf Buba for his legislative and leadership ability.

Professor Yakub Nyandaiti, who led the delegation on a courtesy visit at the National Assembly, described Buba as “a true leader, who is never swayed by any form of challenges.”

This is contained in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to Hon Buna, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nyandaiti, a Consultant Neurologist at the University Teaching Hospital, University of Maiduguri, commended the lawmaker for the efforts and passion he has brought into the representation of the people of Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

He said the doctors had come from far and near to thank the lawmaker and his colleagues for making the dream of a Federal Medical Centre in Hong a reality.

He added that it was in demonstration of their deep gratitude that some of them had flown into Abuja from as far as Ghana and Ibadan in Western Nigeria to keep the appointment.

While also commending the representational style of the Gombi/Hong Rep as being driven by tangible results, a member of the delegation and former Commissioner of Health in Adamawa State, Dr. Rejoice C. Chama, said the lawmaker was destined for the applaudable results he had achieved in the quest for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Hong.

The medical practitioner went down memory lane to chronicle the many efforts made by their group and other stakeholders in their desire to upgrade the then cottage hospital in Hong to a General Hospital and later to a Federal Medical Centre.

She said that on many occasions, their efforts had met with so much resistance from even unusual quarters that they really considered quitting at times.

She thanked Buba for standing strong, while weathering all odds to achieve the dream the people had nursed for so long.

Responding, Buba thanked the delegation for their efforts as the Technical Team for the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, project, saying he was aware of all they did to push the vision of the medical facility higher.

He again reiterated his deep appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr .Boss Mustapha as well as other stakeholders who contributed to the success that was finally achieved.

He also used the opportunity to sue for the continuous cooperation of the delegation, adding that he was deeply humbled by their visit and would in no way take the visit for granted.

Among those who were part of the delegation were Prof. Samaila and Dr. Shettima,who could not make it to the National Assembly alongside Prof. Nyandaiti, Dr Chama and Jephthah Daure.