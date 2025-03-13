Medical emergency forces AWA flight from Abuja to land in Lagos

Ghanaian carrier, Africa World Airlines, AWA, has said Flight AW255, travelling from Abuja, made an unscheduled landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on March 12, 2025, due to a medical emergency involving a Ghanaian passenger.

AWA, in a statement, said upon detecting the situation, its crew swiftly activated emergency protocols and coordinated with aviation authorities to facilitate a priority landing in Lagos.

The airline also pledged commitment to passenger safety and stressed the preparedness of its crew and continuous improvements in safety protocols.

Head of Communications for AWA, Godfred Essel, said: “However, we confirm that the passenger is receiving appropriate care, and AWA is in direct contact with their family to offer support.

“We sincerely apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused and extend our gratitude for their understanding and cooperation during this unforeseen circumstance.

“Africa World Airlines is committed to adhering to the highest safety standards and protocols. Our teams undergo rigorous training to ensure preparedness for such scenarios, and we continually review our procedures to enhance passenger safety and comfort.”

