Medical doctors at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, on Friday protested against an alleged assault on their colleague.

The doctors, under the aegis of National Association of Government General, Medical and Dental Practitioners, Ondo State Branch, abandoned their duty posts over the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the medical practitioners are protesting what they described as “shoddy security arrangement’’, unavailability of emergency drugs and consumables to treat patients in the hospital.

Dr Adeke Funsho, one of the medical doctors, was allegedly stabbed severally by miscreants, who took laws into their hands, following a face-off between the doctor and a pharmacy technician at the hospital recently.

Reacting to development, the State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr Oluwafemi Aina, said that the female pharmacy technician on duty invited some hoodlums to deal with the doctor for observing that she was slow in releasing some medical items to a patient’s relatives.

He said: “Trouble started when the doctor challenged the pharmacy technician for failing to release the packs of drugs to relatives of our patient, who later died because of the delay.

“The female pharmacy technician was infuriated by this action and she invited some miscreants to the hospital to deal with the doctor and anyone on duty.

“The doctors have embarked on this protest to press home their demand for the need to guarantee safety of lives of health workers in the hospital.”

According to him, the doctors want provision of adequate emergency care and effective security around the accident and emergency ward of the hospital to prevent future occurrence.

He however disclosed that appropriate government agencies had been contacted to take necessary action to address the crisis.

He added: “We have reported the case to relevant government agencies and they are expected to take urgent action.”