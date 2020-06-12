A Medical Doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Otukpo, Benue State, THISDAY is reporting.

The incident, according to the newspaper, reportedly happened on Tuesday night behind Joy FM, Otukpo.

It was gathered that the 11-year-old-girl was brought from a village in Obi Local Government Area to babysit for the Doctor, simply identified as Dr. Ebele.

The girl (names withheld) said the Doctor’s wife traveled to Kaduna the day she was molested.

She said: “It all started two days back.

“His wife traveled to Kaduna.

“That night, he came home acting drunk.

“He tried to touch me but I ran out.

“Yesterday night, he came back again and whisked me away from where I was sleeping to his room and forced himself on me.

“I sustained injures in my private part, neck and mouth because we struggled for some minutes before he overpowered me.”

The Doctor blamed the rape incident on the influence of alcohol since it was never his intention to molest the young girl.

He is currently in custody of the vigilante security in Otukpo.

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Superintendent Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, adding that the police has commenced an investigation into the crime.