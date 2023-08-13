Medical director urges Badagry residents to embrace Lagos  Health Insurance scheme

The Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, Lagos State Sunday, Dr Olatunde Bakare, urged its residents to embrace the Ilera Eko Social Health Insurance plans.

Bakare gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the medical director, the plans will give residents of the state the opportunity to enjoy free medical attention for any type of treatment or surgery if such a case arises.

“Through this laudable scheme, people living in the state can be protected from financial distress resulting from huge medical bills.

“This scheme is not just necessary but should be made compulsory for all those who take their health and that of their family members very seriously,” he said.

Bakare said the scheme comprised of six affordable categories for both individuals and family’s units starting with N8,000.

He said that residents of Badagry and Lagos had a lot to benefit from the scheme if they enrolled.

” If fully embraced, it will further reduce the pressure on both my office and other members of staff of the hospital on daily requests by families, friends and unknown patients, who on a daily basis throng the hospital to seek for bills exemption or forgiveness.

“Also, there are some other critical treatments, especially surgeries that are accommodated with ease by the scheme and that is why the need for it cannot be over-emphasised,” he said.

Bakare appealed to other political office holders in Badagry, corporate bodies, NGOs, Churches, Mosques, the Chiefs, CDAs and Market Associations to sponsor and help spread the enormous benefits of the scheme to the length and breadth of the communities.

“Here in Badagry, some political office holders are already keying into the scheme, former Rep. Babatunde Hunpe had enrolled over 1,000 residents of Badagry while Mr Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry-West LCDA, enrolled 250 residents of his council.

“This is highly commendable, I am appealing to others to take a cue from them,” he said.

Bakare commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state Ministry of Health for the laudable and critical initiative to save lives and thus guarantee the steady growth of Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP).