Medical director begs Lagos to relocate Igando refuse dump site

Dr Ayodapo Soyinka, the Medical Director, Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, has appealed to the Lagos state Ministry of Health to ensure the quick relocation of the dump site near the facility.

Soyinka made the appeal during a Christmas programme, organised for patients at the hospital on Saturday.

”Our number one challenge is this dump site beside us, and we are making a passionate plea to the health ministry to help us continue to agitate and liaise with the ministry of environment to urgently do something about this dump site, either to relocate it or convert it to energy.

“The stench is bad, it is a slap on Lagos and we will continue to agitate so that something will be done urgently,” the managing director said.

He said that the hospital would continue to work towards ensuring patient satisfaction with the aim to ensure quality health care delivery.

Soyinka further said that the hospital’s internally-generated revenue has increased by over 30 per cent, attributing it to the collective commitment of all members of staff.

“We are focusing on patient satisfaction and that is our priority. Beside this, we have made steady progress despite all the challenges.

“In the month of October and November, our internally-generated revenue rose to N17 million and N19 million respectively, making it the highest this year.

“This is a 33 per cent increase and I am happy that we have been able to achieve this within the last three months I was posted here,” he said.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the management and staff for their commitment in delivering optimum service to patients.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dr Olurotimi Agboolagorite, Head, Directorate of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, urged the staff not to relent in the discharge of duties to ensure a healthy state.

“Out of the 28 secondary health facilities we have in the state, Alimosho General Hospital is one of the fastest growing hospital.

“We appreciate what you are doing and we want you to continue to do more to meet the health demand of the people.

“All the points listed by the medical director are germaine and well noted,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that gifts were distributed to patients in the various wards to mark the Christmas celebration.