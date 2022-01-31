Medical Corps members offer free services to 71 widows in Bayelsa State

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Joy Omotola and other medical counterparts, Monday offered medical care to 71 widows in Ovom Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, south south Nigeria.

Omotola, who hails from Ogun, said in Yenagoa that the gesture was part of her contribution to improve the welfare of aged widows in the society.

She alongside other corps members, who are in the medical profession, screened the widows for diabetics and high blood pressure.

The exercise, which took place at the community town hall, included free consultation and check up for the widows, donation of wrappers, food stuffs including bags of rice and bags of garri.

She noted that widows were vulnerable members of the society, who apart from suffering from the death of their spouses also had mental health illnesses such as depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, diabetics and stroke among others.

Widowhood she pointed out is among the most stressful of all life situations, therefore, requires more psychological and behavioural adjustment than any other life transition.

Omotola said various challenges faced by widows provided justification for proper meal, good healthcare and good clothing.

She said that after a critical evaluation of the situation of widows in the community, there was the need to quickly reach out to them as they were helpless and this burden birthed the project “New Year for Widows”.

She added that the project was to empower the widows in the community with some basic provisions and create a healthy lifestyle for them to support each other through this period of their lives.

“The project is also to celebrate their strength and encourage them to keep pushing for the coming years and teach them how to take care of their all-round wellbeing.’’

The Chairman, Ovom Community Development Committee, Ibesemiye Silver, who spoke on behalf of the community and the widows thanked Omotola for her kind gesture.

The community leader also prayed God to grant her blessings in all her future endeavours beyond her service year.

NAN