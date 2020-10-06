A medical doctor, Dr Aniekan Makanjuola has narrated before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a businessman, Ofure Siakpere, defiled his 14-year-old niece put in his care by a family member.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makanjuola, a staff of a Non-Governmental Organisation, ‘Women at Risk International Foundation’ made the disclosure during the trial of 37-year-old Siakpere over alleged defilement.

While being led in evidence by the lead state prosecutor, Peter Owolabani, the doctor told the court that she had first met the complainant on July 4, 2018 when she was brought to her office by her father.

“They were referred to my office by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

“The client said that she had been living with her maternal aunt and her husband since August 2017.

“She said that in October 2017 while carrying out some chores in the house, her uncle entered the room she was in, locked the door physically overpowered her and had forceful sexual intercourse with her.

“She said that after the act, her uncle threatened to beat her to death if she narrated the incident to anyone.

“After the incident, he continued to have sexual intercourse with her in different locations and that he beat her whenever she refused.

“She stated that the last act of forceful sexual intercourse occurred in March of 2017, and she told her father about the incident in April 2018 and her father reported the incident to the police and the DSVRT,” she said.

The doctor said that when she performed a medical examination on the complainant, she had a normal genitalia, excoriations (rashes) on the vulva and that her hymen was not intact.

The witness said that the complainant was sent to the laboratory for Hepatitis B, HIV and pregnancy tests.

“The Hepatitis B and HIV tests were negative while the pregnancy test was positive.

“Based on these findings, we concluded that the history and the findings are consistent with blunt penetration of the vagina. We then sent the report to the DSVRT,” she said.

While being cross-examined by defence counsel, M. O Obi-Farinde, the doctor explained why there was no bruising or signs of forceful penetration on the complainant’s genitals.

“Based on the time of presentation and as at the time of the last act of forceful sexual inter course as stated by the client, there won’t be any bruises found on the genitalia,” she said.

Addressing the paternity of the complainant’s pregnancy, the doctor said that she could not recall if the complainant had told her that she had a boyfriend with whom she was having sexual intercourse as was alleged by the defence.

“Based on my professional knowledge, I cannot tell if it was the defendant that impregnated the complainant though it is possible to scientifically determine the paternity of the child,” she said.

According to the prosecution, Siakpere a married father of one, committed the offence of defilement around March 2018 in his residence located at No. 10, Salaudeen Imam Street, Lagos.

“He defiled the complainant who is his niece by marriage (his late sister-in-law’s child) by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015,” he said.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until November 11 for continuation of trial.