Media’s role crucial in enhancing nation’s security, stability — NGE

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says a nation’s security and stability can be enhanced by leveraging its diversity, with the media playing a crucial role in promoting the goal.

The NGE said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren.

Diversity, according to the Guild, is a source of strength, creativity, and innovation, and inclusive governance ensures that all segments of society are represented and included in decision-making processes.

The NGE emphasised the media’s social responsibility in promoting diversity, tolerance, and understanding, while also highlighting the importance of national security and stability.

“The media can achieve this by highlighting diverse perspectives and experiences, combating hate speech, misinformation, and stereotypes, and fostering dialogue and understanding among different groups,” the Guild said.

It announced: “Building A Secure And Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion and The Media,” as the theme of its Biennial National Convention in Enugu from June 26 to 29, 2025.

The NGE said that the convention would bring together no fewer than 400 editors, including prominent figures such as Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, Publisher of Vanguard; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, former presidential spokesman; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/Arise News Channel; and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television, are expected at the forum.

The convention will be declared open by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, according to the Guild.

The statement added: “The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, will serve as the Chief Host, while Dr. Momoh will chair the convention. Prince Amuka-Pemu, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Chief Ugochukwu have been assigned roles as Fathers of the Day.

“The Director-General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, will deliver the keynote address, titled ‘Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/Stability and the Media’s Role.’

“The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will also be at the national convention as Special Guest.”

It said that the three-day convention would also witness the election of new executives to pilot the affairs of the professional body for the next two years.

