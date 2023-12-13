Mediacraft Associates triumphs at Nigerian Business Leadership Awards 2023

Mediacraft Associates, a leading full-service public relations consultancy firm, and the exclusive Nigeria affiliate of the FleishmanHillard global PR network, has been honoured as the recipient of the prestigious ‘PR/Media Agency of The Year Award’ at the highly acclaimed Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA).

The event took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The company’s impactful consulting services over the past twenty years, along with its acknowledgement as Nigeria’s largest PR consultancy firm, by size, earned recognition from Businessday, the leading Nigerian newspaper specializing in market intelligence and business news.

The NBLA, an annual event hosted by Businessday, recognizes exceptional business leaders and organizations that have contributed significantly to the Nigerian economy. At this year’s ceremony, John Ehiguese, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Mediacraft Associates, received the distinguished award on behalf of his company.

ALSO READ:

Bury me in Rome, not Vatican, says Pope

To save Gov Akeredolu, his family should listen to Primate Ayodele’s warnings, by Ariyo Awonuga

APC’s Age-Suleiman replaces LP’s Doherty at Lagos Assembly

Frank Aigbogun, organizer of NBLA and publisher of Businessday Newspaper, emphasized the significance of the awards, stating, “The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards honors private sector leaders who have made significant contributions to the Nigerian economy, shaping it through homegrown innovation, visionary capacity, and nationalism, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s standing in global competitiveness rankings.”

In addition to this recent recognition, it is noteworthy that Mediacraft Associates clinched two prestigious awards earlier this year. The agency was honoured as the ‘Iconic PR Agency of the Year 2023’ at the Brand Communicator Awards and its Group CEO, John Ehiguese, received the award of the ‘MARKETING EDGE PR ICON OF THE DECADE’ at the Marketing Edge 2023 Awards. These accolades reinforce Mediacraft’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the integrated marketing communication and public relations landscape.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, Mediacraft Associates remains devoted to delivering unparalleled services in integrated marketing communication and public relations.

John Ehiguese expressed his excitement at the award, stating, “This recognition underscores our commitment to assisting our growing local and global client base in effectively engaging with their target audiences. It motivates us to elevate our efforts and continue contributing to the growth of the public relations industry.

“The public relations industry is in a constant state of evolution, adapting to new technology, innovation trends, and strategic thinking. We, as a business, remain agile, consistently adjusting our methodologies to stay competitive. Through this approach, we’ve empowered our clients to build brand awareness, drive product visibility, and sustain market relevance.” Ehiguese added.

Mediacraft Associates anticipates the future with a renewed commitment to excellence and innovation, maintaining its position as a leader in the dynamic field of integrated marketing communications and public relations.