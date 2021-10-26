MediaCraft Associates launches PR academy

Nigeria’s leading Public Relations agency, MediaCraft Associates, has announced the launch of its pilot PR Academy programme to prime the next generation of Public Relations professionals, slated for October 28, 2021.

The one-day training, themed, ‘Building a Career in Public Relations’, will feature 10 candidates selected from a pool of 200 applicants for practical and hands-on experience in PR practices.

The training programme was organized in partnership with the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), one of Nigeria’s prestigious institutions.

Facilitators at the training are seasoned Public Relations practitioners providing the candidates with the technical know-how of the industry.

Participants will be trained on crafting Public Relations plans, developing compelling stories, and intellectual property rights including group work germane to the practice, while also partaking in experiential activities and quizzes aimed at improving the understanding of the instructions.

MediaCraft, through the training, is taking a deliberate step towards developing the next generation of Public Relations practitioners, arming them with the needed resources that will guide them on their career path.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MediaCraft Associates, John Ehiguese said that the training programme will furnish the participants with constructive instructions that will enhance the necessary skills needed to be Public Relations practitioners.

According to him, “Public relations continues to prove its usefulness on a daily basis, and MediaCraft, as a proof of this fact, has created this programme to provide these participants with the tools needed to grow their skills in the business.

“The Public Relations landscape continues to change, and we hope that through this training programme, we will groom a tide of young and vibrant practitioners.”

Also speaking on the training, the Director of Programmes of the Academy, Segun Mcmedal, said, “We decided to fashion a programme to sustain interests in the practice with a focus on the next generation.

“Through the academy, we plan on guiding young Public Relations enthusiasts, giving them an avenue to express their love for the profession, and introducing them to valuable resources that will shape their careers,” he added.