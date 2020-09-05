The Lagos State Government has distanced itself from the 5 per cent levy on audio and visual contents of physical and digital platforms announced by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, and went ahead to suspend him.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, stated the position of the government in a series of Tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The letter to Iron TV by the LSFVCB became public some days ago, raising concerns in the media industry.

The letter, dated August 31, 2020, imposed a 5 per cent levy “on all audio and visual content on all physical and digital platforms”.

But Akosile, in the series of tweets, said: “There is no levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and Digital Platforms in Lagos State.

“The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a 5% levy.

“The fifth pillar of the THEMES Agenda, the development policy of this Administration, is Entertainment and Tourism. Practitioners are partners in our effort to ensure that Lagos State remains Africa’s leader in entertainment.

“The Governor @jidesanwoolu Administration is not insensitive to the fact that the Industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID19 pandemic and empathizes with this and other sectors of the economy.

“All stakeholders in the Entertainment Industry are advised to disregard the said publication.”