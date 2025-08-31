Media strategist urges corporate support for UI ex-footballers’ artificial pitch project

A seasoned marketing communications expert and media strategist, Bolade Adesokan, has called on corporate organisations that have benefitted significantly from the University of Ibadan to support the Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association (EX-UIFA) in its ambitious project to construct an artificial 5-aside football pitch within the university campus.

Speaking as Guest of the Month during the Association’s Interactive Virtual Personality Programme, Adesokan emphasised that this is an ideal opportunity for companies and service providers with long-standing business ties to Nigeria’s premier university to give back through meaningful infrastructure support.

He said: “These are areas and avenues we can generate funds, apart from our personal contributions as members.

“There are branding opportunities for companies, service providers, and many partners of the University of Ibadan.

“There are numerous companies — big contractors, insurance firms, banks, pension fund managers — that benefit immensely from the university in terms of revenue.

“UI is a massive institution, and these businesses run significant operations within its ecosystem.

“We call on these brands, and indeed, every individual and organisation connected to the University of Ibadan to come on board as partners and help transform this vision into reality.”

The Class of 2000 graduate, Department of Language Arts urged the association to begin the funding effort internally before seeking external partnerships.

Adesokan said: “Charity, they say, begins at home.

“We must source the needed funds among ourselves first before looking outside.”

With over 20 years of experience in media and public relations, Adesokan is the founder of TheCampulse.com, Nigeria’s leading education news blog, and MediaChoice, a media and PR company renowned for producing specialised documentaries that chronicle institutional milestones and preserve historical narratives.

His clientele spans a wide spectrum of governmental and educational institutions including Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Adamawa State Governments, as well as University of Ibadan, University College Hospital Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Lagos State University, and Afe Babalola University.

The Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association is currently mobilising efforts to develop a standard artificial 5-aside pitch that will serve as both a legacy project and a platform to promote fitness, recreation, and alumni engagement on campus.

Adesokan’s call has been seen by many as a timely rallying cry to harness institutional goodwill and corporate partnerships toward a meaningful and sustainable development initiative within Nigeria’s oldest university.

