Media scholars, professionals converge on Port-Harcourt as ACSPN launches book on media and artificial intelligence.

Hundreds of media scholars and professionals are expected to gather in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Wednesday to again re-examine the role of the media and citizens in promoting accountability and peace in the society.

The two-day event is the annual conference and general meeting of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

Holding at the Rivers State University, Port-Harcourt, the conference is themed: ‘Media and Citizens Participation in Governance for Accountability and Peace in the Society’.

The Group Head Corporate Communications of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals and Fertilizer Limited, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha (FNIPR), is expected to deliver the keynote address on ‘The Role of the Media in Accountable Government and Peace in the Society’.

There will also be a special panel session on: ‘The Media are not dead? Are the Canons Shifting’ at which the main speaker will be Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, the Editor of Saturday Tribune, while the lead discussant is Dr. Chido Onumah, Coordinator African Centre for Media and Information Literacy and Vice President North Central of ACSPN.

Other panelists include Pastor Paulinus Niram, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rivers State; Dr. Edith Ohaja of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Dr. Ahmad Shehu, American University of Nigeria, Yola.

A major highlight of the first day of the conference is the public launch of ACSPN’s ground-breaking book: ‘Knowledge Societies – Artificial Intelligence and the Media’.

The Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. The host is Professor Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University.

Other guests are the President of ACSPN and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, and Professor Umaru Pate.

The Vice President of ACSPN for the South-South, Dr. Majority Oji, will all speak at the opening ceremony.

According to the details of the programme ( https://www.acspn.com.ng/annual-conference-2021-media-citizens-participation-in-governance-for-accountability-peace-in-the-society/) released by the General Secretary of ACSPN and Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Professor Nose Owens-Ibie, the conference will feature syndicate sessions at which papers will be presented and discussions held on a wide range of issues, including media, communication, women, information technology, public relations, artificial intelligence, social media, governance and peace building.