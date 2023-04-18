Media Pilgrimage package underway — NCPC Boss

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, has said it would initiate a media pilgrims package for journalists.

He stated this at a news conference on the conclusion of the December 2022 main pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan and the unveiling of the commission’s 2023 Easter pilgrimage on Monday in Abuja.

The NCPC boss said journalists would embark on the exercise to do a proper coverage and documentation of holy sites for documentaries for the country’s benefit.

Pam said more holy sites would be explored soon for pilgrimage as the commission intended to enter more bilateral ties for Nigeria and other nations.

He said that 4,000 Nigerians had embarked on the first phase of the main pilgrimage as more are expected in the second phase, making the 10,000 target by the commission achievable.

Pam said the commission has better standard now for the welfare of pilgrims and also have zero abscondment.

“We have prioritised the welfare of pilgrims and have better security watch to ensure there are no records of abscondment,” he said

He thanked all the states, individuals and organisations for their partnership with the commission for the success of the exercise.

Pam commended Air Peace Nigeria and the Israeli Government for initiating the historical direct flight from Nigeria to the State of Israel.

The NCPC Boss said Air Peace’s inaugural flight to Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel-Aviv, Israel would commence on April 20.

He said the flight between the two countries would cut travel time from 27 hours to five hours.

Pam said this would be a historical feat as there had never been a direct flight between the Middle East nation and Nigeria.

He said Israel has started opening new routes to connect the world and identified Nigeria as one of the leading countries in Africa that maintained close ties with Israel.