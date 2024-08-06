Media officer dismisses report by Jackson Ude against Yahaya Bello

Ohiare Michael, the Media Officer of former Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described a publication against his principal by Jackson Ude as “fake and malicious”.

Michael made this known in a statement he issued in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Ude had, in a publication, reportedly accused the former governor of sponsoring the ongoing nationwide protests against hunger and poverty in the country.

He had also accused Bello of being involved in a phantom scheme to instigate a military coup.

The writer had reportedly branded Bello as a security threat to country with a call on the constituted authorities to arrest him.

“We have uncovered a high-wired plan by some disgruntled enemies of the nation and persons on the Project Bring Down Yahaya Bello, to frame him as one of the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

“We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to Ude, who published a fake, malicious and unintelligent report about an imaginary involvement of Bello in the ongoing protests across the country.

“But it is pertinent to respond to the tirades of falsehood by the writer because it borders on national security. Our resolve is further strengthened by the condemnable act of some protesters displaying the flags of other nations.

“We consider the claims by Ude as reckless.

“Bello is a patriot who had devoted his time, resources and energy to building a united and prosperous Nigeria,” he said

He also said that in the build up to the 2023 Presidential Poll, a number of impediments and political cum economic landmines were laid on the road, including the Naira Redesign Policy.

“It was Bello and some of his colleagues who dared the system and secured the judgment that set that aside at the Supreme Court,” he said..

He explained that in the 2023 Presidential Poll, Bello mobilised Kogi residents to deliver victory for President Bola Tinubu.

Michael also said that Bello had equally mobilised the youth of the nation, as the Youth Mobilization Committee Chairman, because of his faith in the leadership capacity of President Tinubu.

“The former governor is a patriot and democrat par excellence, who will never do anything to upset Nigeria’s democratic status.

“More importantly, Bello invested his considerable energy, time and resources in supporting the current administration of President Tinubu to whom he has remained loyal and committed to this day.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services, and other relevant agencies to investigate the claims of this serial blackmailer with a view to bringing him to book. This is a matter of national security, which must not be taken lightly.

“We will take all necessary legal actions to get Ude to answer for his crimes,” he said.

According to Michael, even in the worst of times, Bello has remained committed to the success of the All Progressives Congress government.

He said Bello will continue to work for the progress, development and stability of Nigeria even in his private capacity.

Michael added: “Yahaya Bello is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and will continue to do his utmost to support the president’s administration.

He urged the nation’s intelligences to zero in on Ude and get to the roots of his claims.

“We have confidence in the security community to do a good job.

“We state here categorically, unequivocally, and in the strongest of terms, that Bello has no hand and will never be interested in any act that tends to destabilize the country or disturb the peace, harmony and greatness of our dear nation.

“We urge the general public to disregard the falsehood by Ude and rally support behind Mr President who is taking every necessary step to return our nation to greatness,” he said.

