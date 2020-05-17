A renowned media mogul and convener of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement for Development, Leadership, Training and Peace Foundation, Deji Osibogun, has resigned as the Organising Secretary of Yoruba World Congress with immediate effect.

YWC is the umbrella body of about 100 Yoruba socio-cultural groups within and beyond Nigeria, with a Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, as its President-General.

In a letter personally addressed to Akintoye, Osibogun, who is the Chairman of Space FM, Ibadan, Oyo State and Otunba Obaloja/Giwa Egbe Bobagbimo of Ijebuland, said he considered it worthy of quitting as the group’s Organising Secretary so as to enable others to work for the development of Yorubaland.

He wrote: “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as the Organising Secretary of Yoruba World Congress. I am positive that in the inner recess of your mind and conscience you will agree that this is a positive decision taken to allow me to continue to contribute to the progress of Yoruba land.

“After working for the establishment of Yoruba World Congress and your emergence as its Leader, I think it is time to move on and allow others to play their part.

“Be rest assured that I will continue to contribute my quota to the emergence of the Yoruba Nation. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity of working with you; it has been a lifetime learning experience. Please accept the best of my wishes to you and your wonderful wife and family.”