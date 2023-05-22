Media intelligence report on Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon 2023

Leading Media Intelligence Consultancy, P+ Measurement Services, conducted a media performance audit on Hilda’s Baci (Hilda Bassey Effiong) Cook-a-thon, which got her into the Guinness World Records, making her the world’s longest-cooking champion.

It critically examined and revealed the media sentiment, reach, share by countries and sponsorships of Baci’s Cook-a-thon.

According to the analysis, the positive sentiment garnered 85 per cent, which can be leveraged by Hilda Baci to build brand loyalty and increase engagement with her audience, while the negative sentiment of 15 per cent suggests that issues or concerns raised during the event were addressed promptly and effectively.

The analysis of media share by country highlights the top five countries with the highest earned media coverage of Hilda Baci.

Sixty-seven per cent of the media coverage emanated from Nigeria, followed by the United States of America with 15 per cent.

The United Kingdom came third with 4 per cent, Ghana 3 per cent and Canada with 1 per cent. T

he remaining countries had a relatively lower media share, indicating varying degrees of interest and coverage.

Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon was analysed using data harvested from traditional and digital media.

These media types provided significant insights on the reach impact, and characteristics of the event, with 87 per cent generated from digital media and 13 per cent from traditional media, providing a sense of credibility and authenticity to the event.

The audience reach of 4,812,704,500 is a testament to the popularity and success of the Cook-a-thon media engagement.

The traditional media gained 13 per cent and the digital media gained 87 per cent based on the media type analysed.

The high percentage of online media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement about the event.

The Amore Gardens, the top sponsor, received 18 per cent of the media attention, followed by Uber with 14 per cent, BaigeWallet in third with 13 per cent, and Arla and Woodscope in lower positions with 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, revealing that media prominence doesn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial or logistical support provided by each sponsor.

It reflected the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.