Media gurus rally support for Osita Izunaso for Senate President in Ibadan 

A former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Pastor Lanre Ogundipe on Wednesday in Ibadan led some eminent journalists to rally support for the aspiration of Senator Osita Izunaso for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking at a special forum organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ at Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan Pastor Ogundipe said he had done a deep analysis of all the contenders for the National Assembly’s topmost position and found Senator Izunaso as the most capable and suitable in all aspects.

Other media chiefs who were panellists at the NUJ forum tagged: State of the Nation including Bose Oyewola, former National Vice Chairman of National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Comrade Victor Oluwadamilare, former Chairman, NUJ, Oyo State, Kemi Ajayi, former Director FRCN and Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, former Chief Press Secretary to Oyo Governor all agreed with Ogundipe

that Senator Izunaso towered far above all those competing with him for the position, particularly from the South-East.

The journalists argued that Senator Osita Izunaso was the most educated and organised person among the candidates and possessed the right personality and image without any baggage whatsoever.

In addition, the veteran journalists held that Senator Izunaso having served as a personal aide to presiding officers in the two chambers and subsequently becoming a member of both the green and red chambers has an edge in terms of profound understanding of the workings of the National Assembly.

Ogundipe and his co-panellists also held that the fact that Senator Izunaso, being the highest-ranking senator among the contestants made him the first choice for the nation’s No 3 position.

The veterans said that the issue of zoning the senate Presidency should not give the leadership of the All Progressives Congress any serious issue as the most reasonable thing for the party is to zone the position to the South-Eeast in the best interest of the nation.

“Looking at it holistically, it is obvious that Senator Izunaso fits in all aspects.

“If you consider the call for the government of national unity being generally advocated, Senator Izunaso fits the bill being the most ranking senator from the most marginalised zone of the country.”

“Also, if one considers it from the perspective of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has promised to give Nigeria a government of national competence, Senator Osita Izunaso is the most suitable. Izunaso is highly educated with degrees up to master’s level in journalism and law. He has the experience, competence and organisation dexterity to perfectly preside over the National Assembly

“And if it is to be allotted based on commitment and service to the party, Senator Osita Izunaso is clearly ahead having served meritoriously as the first National Organizing Secretary of the party among other party duties.”

The former NUJ President, therefore, charged the leadership of the party to give the position to the Imo West Senator who “has distinguished himself over time as a loyal and committed party man, a great administrator, an uncommon detribalised Nigerian and the best among those who have thrown their hats into the ring for Senate Presidency.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Correspondents Chapel, Comrade Bayo Raji said the chapel organised the forum to enrich public discourse on major national issues.