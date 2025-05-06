Media executives, editors discuss innovation, sustainability

A two-day Media CEO Workshop for media executives and senior editors began in Abuja on Monday.

Organised by Channels Academy with support from the US Mission in Nigeria, the workshop aims to equip media leaders with the skills to foster a resilient and financially sustainable media landscape.

The organisers said the two-leg workshop is part of the US Speaker Programme on Journalism Innovation and Sustainable Media Business.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, the workshop will provide media executives with practical tools to navigate the dynamic media landscape in an era of changing business models and operating environments.

A statement by the organisers said: “The U.S. Speaker Programme on Journalism Innovation and Sustainable Media Business is the latest example of the U.S. Mission’s longstanding support for the Nigerian media.”

The first session: “Leading through Change in the Media Landscape,” was facilitated by former US News Executive, Stacia Philips.

Other sessions included panel discussions on topics such as Growing and Retaining Audiences, Fostering Collaborative Journalism in Nigeria, and Regulation, Big Tech, and Digital Ads.

Mallam Ali M. Ali, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria, outlined the workshop as timely and insightful.

Ali said: “Given the theme, the diverse participants, and the quality of the facilitator, I’d say it’s already an eye-opener.

“We’ve only had a few sessions, but I’ve already gained valuable insights.

“For instance, there are challenges I thought were unique to my organisation, but they resonate with other executives too.”

Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher/CEO of Premium Times, emphasised that the media’s challenges require a collective strategy to overcome, noting that the workshop provides a collaborative platform for such discussions.

The Media CEO Workshop is expected to be held in Lagos as well.

