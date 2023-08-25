Media, CSOs form coalition to promote climate change action

Some participants at the event

A coalition under the auspices of the Media and Civil Society Climate Action Coalition (M&CCAC) has called for more collaboration to promote climate change action in the country.

The group made the call at an event tagged “Climate Hangout” organised for journalists and representatives of various civil society organisations, in Abuja.

The group founded by Lift Humanity Foundation (LHF), Ecocykle Development Foundation (EDF) and EnviroNews Limited, has the support of the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Connected Development (CODE).

Pius Oko, Executive Secretary, LHF and team lead of the coalition, said it was important for CSOs and the media to collaborate in order to highlight the need for urgent actions around climate change.

According to him, the media and civil society organisations, who are custodians of information and champions for positive change, have a responsibility of amplifying the severity of climate catastrophe.

“The convergence of these two vital forces underscores the critical role that each plays in shaping perceptions, influencing policies and mobilising communities for climate justice.

“The theme for this event was carefully selected to highlight the problems that young people encounter when engaging in climate issues and to foster a collaborative atmosphere where the seeds of change can be planted, nurtured and grown for greener and more sustainable world for us all.

“In order for young Nigerian activists to effectively influence policies and actions, they must speak with a single voice and demolish the prevalent oppressive biases that have hindered them from making the biggest impact on behalf of their communities,” he said.

For his part, Micheal Simire, Chief Executive Officer and Publisher, EnviroNews, said the collaboration was important to bridge the gap between the media and civil society organisations.

“We will play our part in ensuring that the voices of the voiceless are heard and untold stories are told.

“I want to urge us to remember that the power of our collective voices, united in purpose can move mountains, shift paradigms and drive meaningful change,” he said.

Dr Aminu Zakari, Executive Director, Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Studies (C4CCES) called on the youths to accelerate their participation in global climate talks.

He added that their actions would play a key role in enabling the country to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The event, which featured various panel discussions, had as its theme; “Youth Breaking through the Climate Action Obstacles”.