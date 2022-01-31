Media accreditation opens for 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Sunday called on media partners interested in covering the 2022 edition of the race to send their requests to [email protected].

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, and made available to the media on Sunday.

Interested journalists are to send in their application to the above address on or before February 2, 2022 as requests made after the date will not be considered.

Thomas said: “The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one of the top races in the world. If we request the accreditation and follow laid down procedure to cover the New York Marathon, Dubai Marathon, the Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cup and even the Olympic Games, we should also respect the laid down procedure for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.”

He said accreditation for this edition is limited and it will be on a first come first served basis, “but priority will be given to journalists who have a strong pedigree in the coverage of marathons and road races and athletics”.

Thomas said an Accreditation Screening Committee that includes Debo Oshundun, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, and Adekunle Salami, Secretary of the League of Sports Editors, will screen all applicantions.

Thomas also implored journalists who wish to follow the runners to send a written application to the General Manager Access Bank Lagos Marathon through the Director of Communications and Media and submit it at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Marathon Village, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The application must be submitted on or before February 2, 2022.

Thomas said” “Reporters following runners with bikes without the appropriate jackets that will be worn by reporters whose applications were approved will have motorbike seized by security operative.”

Thomas thanked the media for their support, but “appealed to them to please cooperate with the organisers and obey simple rules that we make the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon success for all stakeholders.

“If we can obey simple rules abroad, we should do same at home, after all, charity they said begins at home.”