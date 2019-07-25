The Accident Investigation Bureau says it has begun investigation into a serious incident involving a Med-View Airline aircraft which occurred on Tuesday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Med-View aircraft incident occurred a few hours after an Air Peace aircraft from Port Harcourt made a hard landing at the International wing of the airport.

Oketunbi said the Med-View Airline Boeing 737-500 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQM, was coming in from Port Harcourt when the serious incident occurred at about 3.07pm.

He said the aircraft had 27 passengers and six crew members on board, adding that there was no fatality.

He said: “From the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came ON at FL 320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure.

“Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigation.”

Oketunbi called for the support of members of the public who had relevant information or video clips of the incident to forward such to the bureau to assist in its investigations.