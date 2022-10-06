Mechanics arraigned for allegedly stealing car parts

Two mechanics, Chimezie Sunday and Adebayo Blessed, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing car parts belonging to a customer.

Sunday, 34, and Blessed, 38, both residents of Barnawa in Kaduna, are facing two counts of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 28 on Narayi High Cost Housing Estate, Kaduna.

Leo said that Sunday and Blessed collected N45,000 from the complainant, Julius David, as the cost of repairing the engine of his Toyota Camry.

”They did not repair the engine, they converted the money to their personal use and stole the entire engine valued at N320,000.

“They also stole two tyres valued at N56, 000 and the front bumper valued at N22, 000,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendants refused to refund the money in spite of efforts by the complainant.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 271 and 314 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted each defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties should include a community leader or a clergyman who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Oct. 28, for hearing.