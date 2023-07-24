Mechanic steals vehicle in Nasarawa, puts it up for sale in Taraba for N2.1m

828 828

Juliana Francis

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a mechanic, Sani Musa Labaran, and his partner in crime, Ibeto Nwobodo, after they conspired and disappeared with a client’s car given to Labaran to fix.

The spokesman of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this development.

Nansel said that the complaint about the stolen car was received at ‘B’ Division, Lafia on July 14, 2023 at about 4pm.

According to the complainant, on June 1, 2023, a Toyota Corolla, 2015 model, was given to a mechanic in Lafia for repairs.

The culprit took away the vehicle to an unknown destination as all efforts to get across to him proved abortive.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “In reaction to the complaint, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia carried out an extensive investigation into the case.

“Consequently, the prime suspect, Sani Musa Labaran, 49 of Shinge Road, Lafia was trailed and arrested at Gembu, Taraba State while his accomplice, Ibeto Nwobodo, 38, of Faringada, Jos was arrested in Jos.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for N2.1m.

“The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba has commended the officers for a job well done and ordered that the suspects should be charged to court for prosecution.”