Mechanic, other jailed nine months for stealing truck parts

A Jos Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old mechanic, Francis Stephen, and co-defendant to nine months imprisonment each for stealing the gearbox and other parts of a truck.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Stephen and the 16-year-old boy (name withheld) after they pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Bokkos, who sentenced the convicts to three months each in jail without option of fine, also ordered them to pay N480,000 each or another six months in jail.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

ALSO READ:

Hon. Jafaru Ibrahim Sani: An Iconic leader, people-driven politician, by Nazifi Dantala

Lagos taskforce set to prosecute operators of unapproved, illegal car lots by motor dealers

Sanwo-Olu in Island Maternity Hospital to monitor health palliative services for pregnant women

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police station by one Pam Gyang, the complainant, on July 21.

The prosecutor said the convicts conspired and stole the truck gearbox and engine parts valued at N480,000 and sold it to an unknown person now at large for N6,600.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.