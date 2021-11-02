Mechanic jailed 15 months for stealing neighbour’s ATM card, withdrawing N30,000

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a teenager, Sadiq Abdullahi to 15 months imprisonment for stealing his neighbour’s ATM card and withdrawing N30,000

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however did not give the convict an option of fine, rather ordered that he should pay N10,000 as compensation and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

The convict, 18, who resides in Karu village pleaded guilty to three counts of joint acts, criminal trespass and theft, but begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the victim, Mary Trimiya reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Sept. 9.

“The complainant (victim) alleged that the convict jointly conspired with one Praise at large, criminally entered her room, stole her ATM card and withdrew N30,000 from her account.

After perpetrating the act and sharing the money, he said, the convict and his accomplice ran to an unknown destination, until he was seen and arrested on Sept. 5.

The offence, he said is contrary to and punishable under sections 79, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.